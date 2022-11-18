TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light placed third as an individual in the women's race, while Jackson Wilson posted a school-record time in the men's race at the NAIA National Championship Meet on Friday morning.
Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, followed up on her runner-up finish at last year's nationals with a time of 17:25.6 over the 5-kilometer distance at Apalachee Regional Park in Florida's capital city — a near 40-second improvement from the same meet a season ago.
The Hardin grad finished roughly 35 seconds behind the national champion in William Carey (Mississippi) senior Lina May (16:50.9).
Little Light made up one part of Battlin' Bears women's team that qualified to the national meet as a team with an at-large bid, where they finished 25th in the standings. Rocky's scorers were rounded out by freshmen Jayden Woodland (19:04.4, 117th overall), Kallyn Wilkins (19:34.5, 184th) and Rylie Schoenfeld (19:58.6, 236th), as well as sophomore Chloe Bryntesen (20:53.7, 293rd).
The Bears' men's team had just one runner compete Friday in The Sunshine State with Wilson, but the junior from South Dakota made his mark nonetheless.
Wilson finished 16th overall with a time of 24:34.3 in the 8-kilometer race, setting a school record over the distance according to the Rocky Athletics Twitter account.
It was Wilson's second appearance at the national meet, where he improved upon last year's finish of 62nd. Oklahoma City freshman Abraham Chelangam won this season's men's national title with a time of 23:41.9.
Dordt (Iowa) won the men's team title with a score of 97, while Taylor (Indiana) dominated the women's race with a score of 50, far ahead of runner-up Milligan (Tennessee) and its score of 177.
Carroll College, of which both its men's and women's teams both earned auto-bids to the national meet by winning the Frontier Conference championship earlier this month, placed 22nd and 25th in the women's and men's team races, respectively.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.