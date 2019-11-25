BILLINGS — Livingston senior Abby Kokot has signed with Rocky Mountain College for women's basketball, Rocky announced Monday.
"I am excited to be a part of a team with such a great work ethic and family bond," Kokot said in a press release. "I look forward to the small campus size and staying close to my family."
The 5-foot-10 forward averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game last season, helping her earn an Eastern A all-conference honorable mention. She also earned a first-team all-state volleyball selection this fall for the Rangers.
Kokot runs track and boasts a 4.0 GPA, as well.
“We are excited to have Abby join the Battlin’ Bears program," Rocky women's basketball coach Wes Keller said in a press release. "Abby has been a successful multi-sport athlete in high school and we look forward to watching her develop at the next level where she can put all of her focus on basketball.”
