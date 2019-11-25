Hardin defeats Livingston

Livingston's Abby Kokot (34) signed with Rocky Mountain to continue her basketball career.

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Livingston senior Abby Kokot has signed with Rocky Mountain College for women's basketball, Rocky announced Monday.

"I am excited to be a part of a team with such a great work ethic and family bond," Kokot said in a press release. "I look forward to the small campus size and staying close to my family."

The 5-foot-10 forward averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game last season, helping her earn an Eastern A all-conference honorable mention. She also earned a first-team all-state volleyball selection this fall for the Rangers.

Kokot runs track and boasts a 4.0 GPA, as well.

“We are excited to have Abby join the Battlin’ Bears program," Rocky women's basketball coach Wes Keller said in a press release. "Abby has been a successful multi-sport athlete in high school and we look forward to watching her develop at the next level where she can put all of her focus on basketball.”

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments