BILLINGS — Whenever Paxton McQuillan chopped it up with Rocky Mountain College football personnel during his recruitment process, he felt (and enjoyed) the power of being valued.
An all-state receiver, safety and returner at reigning 8-Man quarterfinalist Joliet, McQuillan got plenty of college looks, but maybe not as much college attention — a very important distinction that led to his eventual commitment to play for the Battlin' Bears.
For him, it was a matter of being viewed as more than merely a name strolling through campus.
"When all the coaches are coming up and they know your name and they're trying to get to know you better — not just your position coach or the head coach — but (when) I play safety and the D-line coach is coming up and making conversation with me, I mean, that was huge for me," McQuillan said.
"Where(as) I go to other colleges where that coach doesn't even know my name and there's just one guy that knows my name there. ... Just feeling valued and feeling wanted, that's just what I kept hearing throughout the recruiting process was just, 'Go where you're wanted.' And I definitely felt wanted at Rocky."
Unlike the many Division I programs across the country who were propping up their recruiting signees with the kickoff of the NCAA's early signing day period Wednesday, the NAIA, where Rocky calls home, has no set signing date, period or deadline.
The Bears, through an athletics spokesperson Wednesday, said that they wouldn't be doing an official release on signings until after the new year as the program waits on some further commits to finalize. But a "Rocky Football" Twitter account is keeping tabs on who does pledge to the program, as it did with a trio of local standouts within all of the recruiting noise surrounding the social media platform Wednesday.
First 3 of the 2023 🐻🙌🏿‼️ we just got better 😤‼️ #Gr23nAndGoldStandard #BearRaid https://t.co/Gd0Ir7mEN7— Coach Washington (@JavonWashington) December 21, 2022
The three in particular highlighted were McQuillan, Huntley Project running back/safety David Wohlfeil and Billings Senior wide receiver/cornerback Evan Rouane. All three should give the Bears, who went 6-4 overall this past season, some added competition and depth at skill positions once they arrive on campus for next season.
Wohlfeil, a Class B all-stater for the quarterfinalist Red Devils, echoed many of the same green flags about the Rocky program that McQuillan did in terms of feeling cared about by the coaching staff. Rouane was unable to be reached for comment at the time of writing.
"I liked the fact that it was close to home, and I just enjoy being around the people," Wohlfeil said. "I really love the position coaches. I like Coach (Teague) Blome and Coach (Justin) Hafner, really great people. They came to a few of my games during the season and were always just talking to me, so it was nice, the fact that they were always there for me."
Wohlfeil said the plan is that he's going to be shifted to a pass-catching receiver in college — a sharp change from the run-heavy wing-T formation that Huntley Project runs — while McQuillan noted that he's being trained to be a safety at Rocky, where he'll also see a jump up from 8- to 11-man on top of all his adjustment to the fervent pace of the college game.
Still, even with all the change, there's a defining trait that both players seem to have with the Rocky staff: trust. And as they prep to try and help Rocky push toward the top of the Frontier Conference next year, they hope that trust is paid back in the form of being developed into difference-makers for the program.
"I got a lot to learn, but I'm excited," McQuillan said. "I love the game of football and I study it year-round. I love the game, and I think that's definitely going to help me when I get to that next level. I'm not going to take days off, I'm going to keep working day-in and day-out. Learn from those older guys that are above me and just go and compete every day."
