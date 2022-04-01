BILLINGS — Lockwood High School will be the site of two track meets on Saturday.
The Class B Kick Off meet gets things started at the school track with a 9 a.m. start. Teams scheduled to compete are Jefferson, Columbus, Colstrip, Big Timber, St. Labre, Shelby, Three Forks, Forsyth, Shepherd, Joliet, Lodge Grass, Roundup, Baker, Huntley Project and Lame Deer.
The meet is scheduled to last until 2 p.m. and the Yellowjacket/Battlin’ Bear Open is expected to follow at 2:30 p.m.
Ten college teams and several unattached individuals are expected to compete at the Open.
The college hammer throw event starts at 10 a.m. at MSU-Billings.
