LODGE GRASS — Class B state champion guard Malachi Little Nest of Lodge Grass has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College.
Shout out and congratulations to Malachi Littlenest (Crow Tribe), out of Lodge Grass HS in Montana, who signed his letter of intent to continue his basketball career at Rocky Mountain College.— NDNSPORTS.COM (@ndnsports) July 21, 2021
#Apsaalookè #NativePreps #RMC pic.twitter.com/UUj4iVUFTo
Little Nest's signing was announced on Twitter on Wednesday by NDNSports.com.
Little Nest was one of three Lodge Grass players to earn all-state honors after leading the Indians to their first solo state title in 31 years. Lodge Grass shared the championship in 2020.
