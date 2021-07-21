Huntley Project vs. Lodge Grass (copy)

Lodge Grass' Malachi Little Nest has signed with Rocky Mountain College.

 MIKE CLARK, 406mtsports.com

LODGE GRASS — Class B state champion guard Malachi Little Nest of Lodge Grass has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College.

Little Nest's signing was announced on Twitter on Wednesday by NDNSports.com.

Little Nest was one of three Lodge Grass players to earn all-state honors after leading the Indians to their first solo state title in 31 years. Lodge Grass shared the championship in 2020.

