BILLINGS — Lucky No. 7.
On Thursday at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York, skill, determination, and yes, a little luck, led to the Rocky Mountain College men’s ski racing team to its seventh overall national alpine championship.
After successfully defending their national giant slalom championship on Wednesday, the Battlin’ Bears were in the same spot they were a year ago when they won the GS and led the race to the national championship entering the slalom competition.
Before the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association National Championships, Rocky coach Jerry Wolf told 406mtsports.com, “We won the GS last year, but anything can happen on a given day. Last year we had a bad slalom day, but hopefully it happens to someone else besides Rocky.”
Rocky answered the call on Thursday, as the men skied to the slalom championship with a winning time of 4:30.44. Castelton University was second in 4:30.93 and Sierra Nevada University third in 4:31.63.
The event win, coupled with their GS victory, gave the Battlin’ Bears the overall championship. Sierra Nevada was second and Castleton third.
“That’s got a great ring to it,” Wolf told 406mtsports.com in a phone interview on Thursday when asked about the Bears’ seventh national alpine team title. “That’s what we were shooting for and going for. I tell you what, we are mighty happy and got it done. We are on a roll.
“They were sure unselfish and working together as a team and we’ve seen in slalom anything can happen. You can hook a dip or go down. It’s a pretty quick event and we have lost it in the slalom a few times, even after winning the GS.”
It is the seventh overall national title for the Bears, who also claimed titles in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017 and 2018.
In the slalom, Rocky’s Ludvig Bye placed second to Castleton’s Robby Kelley, who also won the GS on Wednesday and finished as the overall champion.
Rocky’s Alexander Sehlberg placed fourth in the slalom and Filip Johansson eighth. Oscar Dalmalm was 11th for the Battlin’ Bears.
Wolf explained that instead of focusing on individual glory and chasing individual podium finishes, the Bears sacrificed, including making sure they finished runs instead of using an all-or-nothing approach, for the team.
“I’ve had young teams before and they really have never been this solid. This was a mature, veteran team. They are all freshmen and one sophomore and they really believe in each other,” Wolf said. “They believe in the team and they believe in me. I’ve talked to them about our national championships in the past, and about national championships we’ve won and lost.
“They really took it in and really wanted it and really wanted the team overall and bought into the national combined championship deal.”
In the overall men’s results, Sehlberg was second and Bye was third. Dalmalm placed sixth in the overall and Johansson was eighth.
In the women’s slalom, Sixtine Piccard of Sierra Nevada placed first and Ester Jakobsson of Rocky was second.
Castleton University won the slalom title and Sierra Nevada was second and Brown University third. RMC finished in 15th place.
In the women’s combined team scores, Sierra Nevada won the championship, Castleton was second and Hobart and William Smith Colleges finished third. Rocky tied for seventh.
Piccard, who also won the GS, was the overall champion. Jaskobsson placed second in the overall.
The Bears celebrated their championship by ordering pizza on Thursday night. Friday is an off day, so the Bears will mark their title with dinner.
“We are so exhausted, we had both the men’s and women’s slalom today,” Wolf said. “We will have a nice dinner tomorrow night. My wife, Tara, will cook us a nice dinner. We had pizza tonight and are staying in and taking it easy.”
The awards and banquet were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Wolf said organizers were "trying to follow in line with safety procedures" and avoid having a large group of people in the same room.
“Unfortunately, we can’t hoot and holler, that’s kind of the celebration, but that’s the way it is,” Wolf said. “There are a lot of sports that won’t happen. If this was a week later, nationals might not have happened. At this point, we are happy we are here. We are the national champions.”
The dual slalom competition is scheduled for Saturday.
