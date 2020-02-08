BILLINGS — Manhattan senior Erika Davis has signed a letter of intent to join the Rocky Mountain College volleyball program in the fall, the Battlin' Bears announced Saturday.

Davis, a 6-foot middle blocker, earned a Class B all-state selection this past season with the Tigers. 

"I chose Rocky Mountain College because it's a great campus and felt like home," Davis said in a press release. "Everyone was welcoming and the classes are small, which is nice."

