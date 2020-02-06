BILLINGS — Markaela Francis had 23 points on 7-of-7 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds as Rocky Mountain College beat Providence 75-66 in Frontier Conference women's basketball on Thursday at the Fortin Center.

Francis also had six assists, while teammate Kloie Thatcher had 17 points for the Battlin' Bears (15-7, 6-5 Frontier). Francis finished 9 of 11 at the charity stripe.

Destinee Pointer added 12 points for Rocky, as did Grace Parker. Parker also had nine rebounds off the bench.

Providence put four players in double-figure scoring, led by Emilee Maldonado's 18 points. Parker Esary added 15 points for the Argos (13-10, 4-6).

Rocky will host Montana State-Northern on Saturday, while Providence will host Montana Western.

