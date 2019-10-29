BILLINGS — Markaela Francis had a monster double-double of 22 points and 21 rebounds to help Rocky Mountain College rally past Yellowstone Christian 65-35 at the Shrine Auditorium Tuesday night in women's basketball.
Both were career-highs for Francis.
The Battlin' Bears trailed the Centurions 23-20 at halftime but outscored them 22-2 in the third quarter and 45-12 in the second half.
Mackenzie Dethman added 12 points for Rocky.
MaShaya Alden led YCC with 13 points while Hanna Hayes added 12. The Centurions shot just 22 percent from the field, including 18 percent in the second half.
Rocky made just 2 of 28 3-point attempts.
