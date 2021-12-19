CHANDLER, Ariz. — Rocky Mountain College's Maxim Stephens powered his way to a incredible double-double of 22 points and 22 rebounds as the Battlin' Bears defeated Benedictine Mesa in men's basketball 75-71 in overtime at the Cactus Classic on Sunday.
With the win, RMC improved to 6-6. Benedictine Mesa is now 2-8. Rocky finished 2-1 at the Cactus Classic.
Stephens grabbed 14 defensive rebounds and eight offensive boards. He also had three assists and three steals in 41 minutes.
Billings West graduate Jesse Owens pumped in 17 points and dished out four assists for the Bears.
Abdul Bah netted 15 points and six rebounds and Beau Santistevan nearly had another double-double for RMC with 10 points and nine rebounds.
Rocky will return home to host the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic Dec. 29-30.
