BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable has postponed its April gathering due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The get-together was to have been April 2; the Billings college and high school track and field coaches were the scheduled guests.
The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, of which Montana State Billings is a member, has canceled all athletic competitions for the remainder of the academic year. The Frontier Conference, of which Rocky Mountain College is a member, has canceled all sports-related activity. Both organizations made the decision because of the coronavirus outbreak.
All Montana High School Association spring activities are indefinitely suspended. The MHSA executive board is scheduled to reevaluate the situation on April 13.
On Thursday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order, which is to begin Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and end on April 10. The hope is that social distancing will help slow the spread of the virus.
Traditionally, the Roundtable announces the Montana rosters for the annual All-Star high school basketball series with Wyoming at the April meeting. Roundtable president Rocky Erickson said the Treasure State basketball rosters will still be announced in April, but at a time to be determined.
The basketball series is set for Friday, June 12, at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and Saturday, June 13, at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming. The girls will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. both nights.
The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet is still set for May 13 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. However, Roundtable members are following the situation closely and plans could change as the date draws closer, depending on developments with the coronavirus outbreak.
If the banquet were not able to be held due to a “worst-case” scenario, Erickson said the Roundtable would still select finalists and the award winners. The organization would then aim for a live presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards and also acknowledge the finalists on social media.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.