Sayer Patton of Choteau dribbles against Glenrock's Jaren Fritz last year during the Midland Roundtable Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series at Alterowitz Gymnasium. Rosters for the Montana boys and girls basketball teams will be released in April. 

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable has postponed its April gathering due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The get-together was to have been April 2; the Billings college and high school track and field coaches were the scheduled guests.

The Great Northwest Athletic Conference, of which Montana State Billings is a member, has canceled all athletic competitions for the remainder of the academic year. The Frontier Conference, of which Rocky Mountain College is a member, has canceled all sports-related activity. Both organizations made the decision because of the coronavirus outbreak.

All Montana High School Association spring activities are indefinitely suspended. The MHSA executive board is scheduled to reevaluate the situation on April 13.

On Thursday, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued a shelter-in-place order, which is to begin Saturday at 12:01 a.m. and end on April 10. The hope is that social distancing will help slow the spread of the virus.

Traditionally, the Roundtable announces the Montana rosters for the annual All-Star high school basketball series with Wyoming at the April meeting. Roundtable president Rocky Erickson said the Treasure State basketball rosters will still be announced in April, but at a time to be determined.

The basketball series is set for Friday, June 12, at Rocky Mountain College in Billings and Saturday, June 13, at Sheridan College in Sheridan, Wyoming. The girls will tip-off at 5:30 p.m. and the boys at 7:30 p.m. both nights.

The Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year banquet is still set for May 13 at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center. However, Roundtable members are following the situation closely and plans could change as the date draws closer, depending on developments with the coronavirus outbreak.

If the banquet were not able to be held due to a “worst-case” scenario, Erickson said the Roundtable would still select finalists and the award winners. The organization would then aim for a live presentation of the Athlete of the Year awards and also acknowledge the finalists on social media.

Email Gazette Deputy Sports Editor John Letasky at john.letasky@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @GazSportsJohnL

