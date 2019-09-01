BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will hold its first gathering of the 2019-20 school year on Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
The four Billings high school football head coaches and Rocky Mountain College first-year head football coach Chris Stutzriem are the guests.
West High coach Rob Stanton guided the Golden Bears to the State AA championship last year and his brother, Jim Stanton, led Central to the State A crown.
Chris Murdock is the Broncs' coach and Nathan Wahl is Skyview's second-year coach.
The Battlin' Bears are ranked 23rd in the NAIA and won their first game of the season, 23-21 over Dickinson State on Thursday in Dickinson, North Dakota. Rocky won the Frontier Conference championship last year.
The get-together is open to the public. Lunch is available for $10.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.