BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will hold its first gathering of the 2019-20 school year on Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The four Billings high school football head coaches and Rocky Mountain College first-year head football coach Chris Stutzriem are the guests. 

West High coach Rob Stanton guided the Golden Bears to the State AA championship last year and his brother, Jim Stanton, led Central to the State A crown.

Chris Murdock is the Broncs' coach and Nathan Wahl is Skyview's second-year coach.

The Battlin' Bears are ranked 23rd in the NAIA and won their first game of the season, 23-21 over Dickinson State on Thursday in Dickinson, North Dakota. Rocky won the Frontier Conference championship last year.

The get-together is open to the public. Lunch is available for $10.

