BILLINGS — The Midland Roundtable will meet Tuesday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
Normally the group gathers the first Thursday of the month, but the date was changed to Tuesday due to postseason basketball tournaments.
The guest speakers will be MetraPark general manager Bill Dutcher, along with several local athletic directors, including Krista Montague of Montana State Billings, Jeff Malby of Rocky Mountain College and Mark Wahl of School District 2.
The meeting is usually an hour in length and is open to the public. Lunch will be available for $10 for Roundtable members and $15 for non-members.
