BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings, Rocky Mountain College and four Billings high school volleyball head coaches will be the special guests of the Midland Roundtable on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

Normally the Roundtable meets on the first Thursday of the month, but there was a scheduling conflict.

Lunch will be available for $10 for Roundtable members and $15 for non-members.

