BILLINGS — If he's not snatching passes from opposing quarterbacks, he's returning opposing punts far back the other way, including to the end zone.

If he's not being one of the leaders of what should be a rock-solid Rocky Mountain College defense this upcoming season, he's holding the power to give the Battlin' Bears' offense some opportunistic field position after helping get a stop on defense moments earlier.

If he's not standing out as both one of the Frontier Conference's best pass defenders and return men, he's starring ... up front on the defensive line?

OK, maybe that last part is a bit of an exaggeration.

But Rocky's Kaysan Barnett has already thrived across multiple roles in his three years in Billings, so wherever coaches fling the Arizona native next, the versatile 5-foot-8 multi-tool will listen and line up where he's told.

Odds are that he'd do just fine just about everywhere he could be slotted on a football field, anyway.

"Anything they'll ask me to do, I'll do it," Barnett, an incoming junior at Rocky, said during a Bears practice in fall camp at Herb Klindt Field on Thursday. "Corner, safety, I'd even play D-end if they wanted me to. Whatever's going to help the team win.

"They put me on punt return, that means they've got a lot of trust in me, and I just want to do whatever I can to help the team get Ws."

After first appearing for Rocky during the pandemic-shortened 2021 spring season, Barnett showed promise during the 2021 fall campaign by leading the team with eight pass breakups. It was his 2022 season, however, that saw his stock rise across the Frontier.

No secondary in the league had more interceptions than the Bears' 16 and no one had more interceptions on Rocky than Barnett's five, which ranked tied for the lead in the Frontier and saw him named All-Frontier Defense for the first time on the first team.

His special teams work, however, was also noticed. The buzz especially picked up after he returned a punt back 70 yards to the house in Rocky's fourth game of the year against Montana State-Northern to earn the Frontier's Special Teams Player of the Week award for that week in particular, an honor that was parlayed with a spot on the All-Frontier Special Teams second team.

The Bears' 2023 roster won't be officially released until next week, per a team spokesperson, but Barnett will be there as the cornerstone piece in two very important parts of Rocky's setup, as are what's expected to be multiple returners in the secondary and beyond on the rest of the defense.

"I feel like we have the best, not just the secondary, but the best defense in the conference," Barnett said. "I feel like the defense is probably the strong suit right now and we know that going into games that we're going to hold up our end. Offense is coming along, too, so the whole team is looking really good right now. But defense, we have a lot of returners and we're really excited to get out there."

Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem, who enters his fifth season at the helm this fall, had high praise for Barnett — one of the many talented names from Arizona that the Bears have brought to Billings — as well.

With Rocky picked in preseason to finish in the middle of the pack in the Frontier, how more solidified ends of its roster hold up while other parts of the team (such as at quarterback, which is amid a camp competition for the starting job at the moment) iron out the wrinkles will be imperative to the Bears' success this year.

But with Barnett in particular, Stutzriem has solace and trust across past performances in knowing that he's about as solid as they come.

"I love him," Stutzriem said of Barnett. "Not just a leader on the defensive side, he's turned into a great young man as a team leader. He does phenomenal and just works extremely hard, and every day he's out here trying to get better. Doesn't take a day off, and so we're excited for him to lead the secondary that has a lot of returners, a lot of athletes."

Barnett and the rest of Rocky will keep the preparations going ahead of its season opener Aug. 26, when the Bears host nonconference foe Dickinson State (North Dakota) at 6 p.m. at Herb Klindt Field.

He's looking forward to start of games again, of course, but his return back home to the desert — when Rocky travels to play Frontier newcomer Arizona Christian on Nov. 4 — is a day in particular that Barnett has circled out, looking to show off for friends and family what he's learned on a Montana gridiron.

Barnett appreciates all that he's been taught, and the Bears, having helped developed him into an effective, Swiss Army knife-type of a player at the college level, sure are happy to have him.

"I'm real happy to be in Montana," Barnett said. "Every year, I feel like my game is progressing, I'm getting better. (There's) a lot of competition at practice, a lot of guys that push me to be better, too. So I feel like this was like a perfect fit for me."