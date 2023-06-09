BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College head athletic trainer Jennifer Linton was honored as the 2022-23 Frontier Conference Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Linton earned the honor through a vote of her peers.

“Jenn is the definition of a servant leader, and we are tremendously lucky to have her leading our athletic training at Rocky Mountain College,” Rocky AD Jim Klemann said in a school press release. “She exemplifies this award and I am proud her peers in the Frontier Conference see her dedication to serving our student-athletes and the conference as a whole.”

Linton will be the Frontier Conference’s nominee for the NAIA Athletic Trainer of the Year award. The award recognizes a NATA certified athletic trainer at an NAIA institution who has distinguished themselves as a model of the profession of athletic training in personal conduct and professional allied health service to athletes.

“I want to thank all of my fellow Frontier Conference athletic trainers for voting for me,” Linton said in the news release. “I appreciate the recognition knowing that we all have challenges that we face as athletic trainers. I appreciate all of you and enjoy the times when I get to see everyone out on the road.”

“I would also like to say that we can’t do any of this without our assistant athletic trainers. I want to give a huge thank you to Taylor Canfield, who has been able to laugh with me through all the challenges and made a great teammate through it all. I also want to thank all the coaches at Rocky, my athletic director Jim Klemann and our admin team members Zane Guse and Brandon Stinson for being supportive of me and providing me with joy at work.”