BILLINGS — When Luke Holcomb entered the transfer portal in the offseason after a stint as a walk-on quarterback at Washington State, the Frontier Conference was calling his name.

The thing that made it all the more enticing was that it was familiar territory.

His two older brothers, Jacob and Nathaniel Holcomb, were both former signal-callers at the College of Idaho, after all. But at the same time, one of his top receivers from back in high school in Puyallup, Washington — Rocky Mountain College senior Joseph Dwyer — was trying to entice him to make the move to Billings and join the Battlin' Bears.

As Dwyer put it to Holcomb, "this conference has got your name all over it."

"I was like, 'You got me out here,'" Dwyer said. "You got me to Rocky from helping me out in high school. I should get you out here to Rocky and get you this place to play, as well. ... I just saw an opportunity out here and I just said, 'Hey, if you want to, it's yours.'"

Eventually, Holcomb took the leap.

Dwyer's sales pitch worked, and when Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem got in contact with Holcomb once he decided to leave the Cougars, it didn't take long for him to get going in a conference full of familiar faces in his life and on a team where there was opportunity to earn playing time.

Reunited on a football field again, Holcomb and Dwyer will make up an important part of the Bears' aerial assault as rival and No. 10-ranked Carroll College comes to Herb Klindt Field for a 1 p.m. kickoff Saturday in a clash of 2-0 programs with solid early-season resumes.

Holcomb, meanwhile, after not appearing in a game in either of his two seasons in Pullman, has been looking for an opportunity like this under center in college for a long time.

"It's what you live for (when you're) playing football," Holcomb, a 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore, said following Rocky's practice on Thursday evening. "Home game against a tough opponent ... it's going to be awesome. I really think we've got a good shot here if we do our jobs and do what we're coached to. I think there's a good chance for the outcome to be what we want."

Thrown into a starting quarterback competition upon his arrival to campus, Holcomb narrowly lost out on the nod to start the Bears' season opener Aug. 26 against Dickinson State (North Dakota). There, returner Trent Nobach threw for 284 yards and two touchdowns in a thrilling 20-19 home win over the then No. 19-ranked Blue Hawks to help start Rocky's season strong.

But when Nobach went down with an injury on the first series of the following weekend's game at Montana State-Northern, Holcomb was next man up and suddenly thrown into the fire — and came out unscathed.

The Bears dominated the Lights with a 45-0 rout in Havre as Holcomb was solid, going 15-for-26 passing for 142 yards and a pair of scores. His leading wideout in that performance, meanwhile? It was none other than Dwyer, who finished with a game-high six catches for 73 yards and a touchdown, the score of which came via a 15-yard pass from Holcomb in the final minute of the first half.

Though the circumstances in which Holcomb was put into the game weren't ideal for Rocky, Stutzriem nonetheless found his performance encouraging. With Nobach additionally ruled out for Saturday — a team spokesperson was unable to comment on the location and/or severity of his injury — Holcomb will get the keys again against Carroll in his biggest test yet.

"He did a great job over the summer when he transferred from Washington State of learning the playbook," Stutzriem said of Holcomb. "We had a battle during fall camp; it wasn't Trent's by any means at the beginning, and Luke did a tremendous job of battling and it went down to the wire.

"(I have) a lot of confidence in him. The bigger part is I think the team has confidence in him. ... He's a smart individual, and I've just got to remember last week was his first college experience. He's still a little green behind the ears, but he's had a good week of practice and I'm excited to see him play."

As for Dwyer, he relished the opportunity of getting to play with a quarterback holding built-in chemistry with him after Rocky cycled through three different pass-throwers a year ago in Nobach, George Tribble and former Billings Senior standout Nathan Dick, the latter of whom was the starter for the first three games before missing the rest of the 2022 season due to injury.

He also spoke highly of this year's receiver room as a whole, and though Dwyer does currently lead all Rocky players in catches (11) and yardage (130), he's one of 10 different Bears who have caught a pass through two games as Laurel grad Jack Waddell and junior Nakeo Thomas are right behind him with seven receptions apiece.

The options are there through the air for Holcomb, but when in doubt, he can always turn to the player he already has plenty of past highlights with.

"I'm down 1-2 on my career to Carroll, so I want to even that up," Dwyer said. "I'm looking forward to it all the way. Carroll's the rival school ... for it to be the first time for us to show off what we did in high school and maybe do it again here, it should be a good thing to see."