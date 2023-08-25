BILLINGS — Never one to consider himself much of an "injury guy" before, as he put it, Ty Reynolds suddenly got a dose of brutal luck during Rocky Mountain College's spring football practices in 2022.

Unbeknownst to him at the time, Reynolds — coming off a strong 2021 campaign in which he was named Second Team All-Frontier Conference as a defensive back — entered spring ball with a torn meniscus, already leaving him well under 100%. On the very first drill of the very first practice of the spring, one movement with no contact sent him crashing to the ground.

Torn ACL. Out for the entire 2022 season before it even really got started.

The damage and details, as Reynolds discussed with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com this week, were gnarly.

"No contact, no nothing," Reynolds said. "Just made one cut (and) my whole knee came out of place. They said my tibia hit my fibula and everything tore in there.

"Through high school, through growing up, through the beginning of my college career, I never ever got this hurt, you'd say. ... It's been a long process, long year."

From having the second-most tackles and tied-most interceptions on the Battlin' Bears in 2021 to being forced into a sideline role in 2022, Reynolds, now a sixth-year senior from Daphne, Alabama, had to readjust as Rocky went through this past season without him in the secondary.

Even without him, however, the Bears' pass defense still remained an elite unit in the Frontier as no team in the league had more interceptions on the year than Rocky's 16. It'll help make Reynolds' return to Herb Klindt Field, when the Bears play Dickinson State (North Dakota) at 6 p.m. Saturday, that much sweeter — and Rocky's defense that much more dangerous.

Following months of rehabilitation and being vocal on the sideline rather than on the field with his team, Reynolds is counting down the hours until he finally gets to suit up in-game again.

"(The injury) took away my strength, and it made my weaknesses a little stronger," Reynolds said. "I just am glad I had the the coaching system here and the players here, they kept me grounded. There were definitely times that were tough and definitely times where I got in my own head, but everyone here kept me grounded and we just worked through it together."

Dickinson State, the eight-time reigning and defending North Star Athletic Association champions and a former Frontier member, has a regional rivalry with Rocky that'll be renewed for the first time since 2019, when the Bears beat the Blue Hawks 23-21 in Dickinson.

DSU coach Pete Stanton, a Baker native, has his team ranked No. 19 in the NAIA Preseason Top 25 featuring a roster chock-full of Montanans, including five players from Billings who will return to compete in front of a hometown crowd. Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem, leading a team picked to fifth of nine teams in the Frontier's preseason poll, welcomes the rivalry's renewal and the opportunity to make some noise on the season's opening weekend with a victory against a ranked opponent.

"They do their jobs, they do a great job," Stutzriem said of the Blue Hawks. "They're coached very well, so we've got our hands cut out for us, but we're excited about it. I think our guys have done a good job with game planning and working hard and competing during fall camp, so (we're) really excited for it."

Reynolds may be more excited than anyone else on Rocky, considering how long it's been — Nov. 13, 2021 against Montana Western, to be exact — since he last played a college game.

He's learned a lot from his time at Rocky, including how to be patient and take things gradually after both his injury and when he and his teammates dealt with the pandemic-shortened 2020-21 season that only saw the Bears play four games in the spring.

Will good things come to those who wait? Reynolds and Rocky, with a talented player back in the fold this weekend, sure hope so.

"I'm just coming in on a sixth year, I should be better than I was, (than) I've ever been," Reynolds said. "(The year off) has just taught me to slow everything down. I can see things better and just kind of take life in as it is. As a freshman, you're just trying to get from Point A to Point B, but as a sixth-year, you're trying to take in everything because it's probably one of the last (times)."

