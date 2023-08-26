BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College football came back from 13 points down and forced an incompletion on a two-point conversion with eight seconds left, securing a dramatic season opening win over No. 19-ranked Dickinson State (North Dakota) on Saturday night at Herb Klindt Field.

At the end of a mammoth 14-play, 65-yard drive by the Blue Hawks while down 20-13 that began with a shade under three minutes left to play in the game, DSU quarterback Will Madler connected with Noah Sickler for a 1-yard touchdown with just seconds to play, putting the visitors within a point of tying the game at 20 and likely sending it to overtime.

Instead of the point-after kick, however, Dickinson coach Pete Stanton opted to go for the win with a two-point conversion. A Madler pass intended for Sickler went over the receiver's outstretched arms, however, securing the Battlin' Bears a wild victory over a nationally-ranked foe to start their season off on the right foot.

Things were far from smooth sailing for Rocky, especially early. It looked as if the Bears were in for a long night early in the game as they were in a 13-0 hole at the end of the first quarter, battered by two Madler passing scores within the game's first eight minutes and an interception on their first offensive series.

But the man who threw the pick, Trent Nobach — who officially earned Rocky's starting quarterback job following a fall camp competition — got over the miscue quickly and started producing. The sophomore from Washington was integral in ensuring Rocky remained competitive as it scored 13 unanswered points of its own in the second quarter to even the score going into halftime.

Nobach twice led the Bears down the field for a pair of Wyatt Brusven field goals, while additionally connecting with wideout DeNiro Killian for a 14-yard touchdown in Rocky's second-frame surge.

A tight second half followed, but Nobach was still able to help give the Bears their first lead of the game on a 4-yard pitch and catch to Jack Waddell with 8:20 left in the third quarter to make it 20-13 to Rocky. Nobach closed his night by going 27 for 39 passing (69.2%) for 284 yards, finding Waddell and Joseph Dwyer for five receptions each to lead the team.

Rocky's defense held firm from then on, and even as DSU threatened to rip victory away from the Bears' jaws in the game's final moments, the hosts did just enough to escape and pick up a massive early-season win.

Madler finished his game going 24 for 37 through the air for 251 yards, three touchdowns and an interception, with the pick coming courtesy of the returning Ty Reynolds after the sixth-year Rocky senior missed the entirety of the 2022 season due to a torn ACL. Sickler had a massive night as Madler's top target, catching 10 balls for 165 yards and two scores.

Rocky's defense was led by linebacker Prince Johnson, who had 12 total tackles. Reynolds, in addition to his interception, additionally had a fumble recovery and four tackles of his own.

The Bears will attempt to make it two wins straight to start the year when it travels to Montana State-Northern next Saturday for a 1 p.m. kickoff in Havre. The Lights defeated Mayville State (North Dakota) 14-0 at home Saturday, ending a 13-game losing streak that had spanned nearly two calendar years.

