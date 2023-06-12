The 6-foot-2 guard from Miami Gardens, Florida, comes to Rocky from Kirtland Community College (Michigan), where he averaged 21 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game on 46% shooting from the field and 41% from 3-point range. For his efforts, he was selected second team all-conference.

"What I immediately noticed about Gregory in the recruiting process was his genuine appreciation that our program believes in him,” Battlin' Bears coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. “He is a skilled player with the ability to score the ball without taking away from others and also has good defensive concepts. He is a great addition to our veteran group of players.”