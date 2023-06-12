BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller announced the signing of two guards on Monday.

Both Kimberly Arias and Greta Marko will be joining the Battlin' Bears.

Arias, a 5-foot-7 guard from Wilder, Idaho, averaged 19.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.5 steals, and 1.6 blocks per game on her way to earning first-team all-conference honors.

Marko, a 5-5 guard from Nine Mile Falls, Washington, averaged 12 points per game at North Central High School where she was a three-time team captain, and was also the team MVP her junior and senior years.