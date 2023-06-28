BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller announced on Tuesday that Jaden Ferris and Gabriella Biittner would be joining the Battlin' Bears.

Ferris, a 5-foot-4 guard from Fort Washakie, Wyoming, was a reserve on a Haskell Indian Nations University team that qualified for the NAIA National Tournament a season ago. Ferris also was a member of the women’s cross country team at Haskell and was a NAIA Scholar-Athlete in both sports. At Wyoming Indian High School, Ferris was a three-time all-conference member and was the 2019 Class 2-A state cross country champion.

“Jaden is going to be an awesome addition to the team,” Keller was quoted in a RMC press release. “She is a very good athlete and we are happy to have her here at Rocky.”

“I’m excited to continue my collegiate basketball career at Rocky Mountain College,” Ferris said in the RMC release. “I’m looking forward to joining the Lady Battlin’ Bears family.”

Biittner, a 5-foot-4-inch guard from Colfax, California, averaged 10 points, four rebounds, 5.5 assists, and four steals per game her senior year, earning her Sacramento Metro Player of the Year, team MVP, and league MVP. Not only was Biittner a star on the basketball court, she was also a four-time all-league cross country runner, a two time all-league volleyball player, and a league champion in the long jump.

“Gabriella is going to bring a lot of energy out there on the court,” Keller said in the release. “She gets after it on both sides of the court and we can’t wait to get her started at Rocky.”

“I chose Rocky Mountain college because of the duality of academics and athletics,” Biittner said in the release. “It was a perfect fit to pursue a career in aviation while being able to continue to play the sport I love.”