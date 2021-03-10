BILLINGS — Skylar Reed recorded a career-high 24 kills to help Montana State University Billings squeeze past visiting Rocky Mountain College 25-20, 24-26, 26-24, 21-25, 15-7 Wednesday at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
Reed added a career-high 18 digs to complete her first-ever double-double, and finished the match with the game-winning kill in the final set.
The win helped MSUB (1-1) avenge its road defeat against the Bears and even the season series.
The match was an exhibition for the Battlin' Bears (12-1).
Joelle Mahowald finished with 18 kills and three blocks, while Bayli Monck posted a double-double with 18 kills and 23 digs for the Yellowjackets. Hannah Hashbarger had a career-high 64 assists to go along with 18 digs, and Maddi Vigil had a career-high 30 digs to help lead the MSUB defense.
Kyra Oakland led Rocky with 16 kills, while Weiying Wu also reached double figures with 13. Natalie Hilderman had 45 assists and 14 digs for the Bears, while libero Ayla Embry led the team with 27 digs and Tori Cybulski was close behind with 26.
