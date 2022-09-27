BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed.
But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy.
MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or more in each set of a 25-23, 29-27, 25-20 triumph over the Battlin' Bears on Tuesday night at Alterowitz Gymnasium, with the Yellowjackets proving that it's not how you start, but how you finish, in winning their sixth match in seven tries over Rocky.
Coach Casey Bonner's squad picked up the nonconference result to snap a six-match losing streak — all of which came against Great Northwest Athletic Conference opposition — in what's largely been a September of struggle for the Jackets. Entering Tuesday, MSUB sat at 2-7 overall for the month and had lost 18 of its past 19 sets.
"I thought we did a good job of showing grit toward the end of sets," Bonner said of Tuesday's performance. "I think we're trying to find our flow. We have a new identity with a lot of freshmen in really important roles right now and I think they did a really good job, but that's something that I think we need to continue to improve on in a really tough GNAC conference."
Though it is true that the Yellowjackets are freshman-heavy with six first-year college players on the roster, potential was clear all over the MSUB side of the net Tuesday.
No player was more influential in the Yellowjackets' win than freshman outside hitter Caty Havekost, who entered the match as MSUB's kill leader and added to her tally with a match- and career-high 20 kills on the night compared to just one error.
She and juniors Jashita Fa'ali'i and Paiten Langston combined for 17 of MSUB's 18 kills in the first set, then Havekost notched back-to-back kills to close out a back-and-forth second set. The quick gelling process with her teammates at the net has made the Coloradoan's transition to the college game that much smoother, Havekost said.
"I'm having a lot of fun," Havekost said. "I love the team and I feel like we have a really good connection on and off the court. So that definitely helps with chemistry when it comes to swinging and playing on the court with everyone. They're all very welcoming."
As for Rocky, the might of its attack seemed to fade the longer both the individual sets, and the match as a whole, went on. The Bears' attacking percentage went on a downward trajectory from .302 in the first set to .173 in the second and finally .059 in the third.
Nonetheless, the visitors did hold an 18-13 lead with their backs against the wall in the closing set, but a seven-point stretch from that point forward from Yellowjacket senior Hailey Carroll gave MSUB the boost that it needed to finish the job, which it did moments later helped in part by a block and kill by Havekost to clutch it out.
"There was one point we looked at (setter) Hannah Hashbarger and said set (Havekost) every single time because she was unstoppable," Bonner said. "(She) was getting 90% of our balls toward the end of the set in almost all three of those sets. She's been great, she's a hard worker ... she's great at transitioning and she makes herself available, which is awesome as an outside attacker."
MSUB gets a day's rest before it returns to GNAC play Thursday against Saint Martin's at Alterowitz Gymnasium. Rocky, meanwhile, will attempt to bounce back Friday in Helena as it takes on Carroll College.
Photos: MSU Billings vs. Rocky Mountain College volleyball
