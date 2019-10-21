BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College volleyball teams will tangle for the second time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.
In the two teams' first meeting this season, the Yellowjackets rallied to win the match after losing the first two sets. MSUB claimed a 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11 win at the Fortin Center on Sept. 23.
Bayli Monck led the Jackets' comeback with a double-double of 22 kills and 12 digs. Maddi Vigil also notched a double-double with 12 kills and a season-high 26 digs. Freshman Marissa Logozzo added a match-high 31 digs.
The Battlin' Bears were led by Daniella Russell with 16 kills and Morgan Allen with 15 kills. Natalie Hilderman contributed 48 assists.
The Yellowjackets are 6-13 overall and 4-6 in the NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Playing at home last Thursday and Saturday, the Jackets swept Saint Martin's and fell 3-1 to Seattle Pacific.
Rocky last played on Oct. 12. The Battlin' Bears have won two straight and are 16-7 overall and 6-0 in the NAIA Frontier Conference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.