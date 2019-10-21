BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College volleyball teams will tangle for the second time this season on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Alterowitz Gymnasium.

In the two teams' first meeting this season, the Yellowjackets rallied to win the match after losing the first two sets. MSUB claimed a 21-25, 22-25, 25-21, 25-20, 15-11 win at the Fortin Center on Sept. 23.

Bayli Monck led the Jackets' comeback with a double-double of 22 kills and 12 digs. Maddi Vigil also notched a double-double with 12 kills and a season-high 26 digs. Freshman Marissa Logozzo added a match-high 31 digs.

The Battlin' Bears were led by Daniella Russell with 16 kills and Morgan Allen with 15 kills. Natalie Hilderman contributed 48 assists.

The Yellowjackets are 6-13 overall and 4-6 in the NCAA Division II Great Northwest Athletic Conference. Playing at home last Thursday and Saturday, the Jackets swept Saint Martin's and fell 3-1 to Seattle Pacific. 

Rocky last played on Oct. 12. The Battlin' Bears have won two straight and are 16-7 overall and 6-0 in the NAIA Frontier Conference.

