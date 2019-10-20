BILLINGS — Taking back the Mike Grob Cup, Montana State University Billings men’s golf team won the annual match play event over the Rocky Mountain College men’s golf team. The Battlin' Bears held on to the Leslie Spalding Cup as they defeated the Yellowjackets.
Entering the final day of the event the Yellowjacket men led the Battlin' Bears 6.5-3.5. The first day of the event, the teams participated in an alternate shot and best ball competitions. MSUB won 3 of the 5 alternate shot matches at Lake Hills Golf Course and 3 of 5 best ball matchups played at the Yellowstone Country Club on Saturday.
MSUB won 6 of 10 individual matchups on Rocky’s home course, Peter Yegen, Sunday to claim the title 12.5 to 7.5.
On the women’s side, RMC retained the Spalding Cup with a 8.5 to 3.5 victory over MSUB.
The women’s best ball match was suspended Saturday evening due to darkness at Yellowstone. Play continued Sunday morning at Hilands, effectively making it the fourth golf course played during the two-day event.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.