BOZEMAN — The Montana State men and Utah State women won the team titles at the Montana State cross country Invite on Saturday.
The Bobcat men, led by winner Collin Buck, had a 1-2-4-7 finish for 28 points.
The Utah State women placed 4-5-6-7-8 for 30 points.
Both the Rocky Mountain College men's and women's teams placed fifth in the team standings.
Jackson Duffey was 16th to lead the Battlin' Bears. He was followed by Elijah Boyd (44th), Jackson Wilson (74th), Isaac Petsch (105th) and Joseph Vanden Bos (138th).
Ruth Chepsat was 22nd to pace the Rocky women. She was followed by Sydney Little Light (51st), Mei-Li Stevens (82nd), Courtney Hallock (114th) and Carina Bracy (147th).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.