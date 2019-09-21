Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears Cross Country

BOZEMAN — The Montana State men and Utah State women won the team titles at the Montana State cross country Invite on Saturday.

The Bobcat men, led by winner Collin Buck, had a 1-2-4-7 finish for 28 points.

The Utah State women placed 4-5-6-7-8 for 30 points.

Both the Rocky Mountain College men's and women's teams placed fifth in the team standings.

Jackson Duffey was 16th to lead the Battlin' Bears. He was followed by Elijah Boyd (44th), Jackson Wilson (74th), Isaac Petsch (105th) and Joseph Vanden Bos (138th).

Ruth Chepsat was 22nd to pace the Rocky women. She was followed by Sydney Little Light (51st), Mei-Li Stevens (82nd), Courtney Hallock (114th) and Carina Bracy (147th).

