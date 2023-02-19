SPEARFISH, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College concluded its indoor track and field regular season at the Stinger Open on Saturday with more national qualifying times and a new 1,600-meter relay school record.
Sydney Little Light finished in first place in the women’s 5,000-meter race with an NAIA A-Standard qualifying time of 18:23.96, marking the fourth individual event that she has run a qualifying mark in this season.
Jackson Wilson also took first place in the men’s 5,0000-meter run with another NAIA A-Standard qualifying time of 15:14.68. Justin Glass finished in second place with a time of 16:19.25.
Kellan Wahl, Jenna Hillman, Rylie Schoenfeld, and Little Light combined in the 1,600-meter relay to set a new school record with an altitude/track adjusted time of 4:14.65.
Wahl was second in the women’s 60-meter dash with a time of 7.92 seconds.
Seth Petsch placed second in the men’s 400-meter dash with a time of 52.53 seconds.
In the field events, Brooke Wirkkala took first place in the women’s triple jump (34-7) and Lauryn Frideres finished in second place (33-6). Wirkkala also took third place in the women’s high jump (4-10.25).
Jay Jetmore took first place (15-3) and Cameron Hone tied for second place (14-8.25) in the men's pole vault.
The NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships are March 2-4 in Brookings, South Dakota.
