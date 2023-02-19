SPEARFISH, S.D. — Rocky Mountain College concluded its indoor track and field regular season at the Stinger Open on Saturday with more national qualifying times and a new 1,600-meter relay school record.

Sydney Little Light finished in first place in the women’s 5,000-meter race with an NAIA A-Standard qualifying time of 18:23.96, marking the fourth individual event that she has run a qualifying mark in this season.

