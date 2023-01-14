GREAT FALLS — Morgan Baird's 20 points off of the bench gave Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team a spark in its 67-43 rout at Providence on Saturday afternoon.

Baird, an offseason transfer from Division I Portland State and the Battlin' Bears' leading scorer, scored all of her points in just 22 minutes as Rocky (13-5 overall, 5-1 Frontier Conference) cruised to keep pace with the top spot in the league standings.

Graduate guard Kenedy Cartwright led the Argos (11-8, 1-5) with 15 points. UP was held to just 13-for-48 (27.1%) shooting for the game.

Rocky returns back to the Fortin Center for its next game as it welcomes a visit from Montana Tech, while Providence will host Montana State-Northern. Both games are scheduled to tipoff at 5 p.m. Thursday.

