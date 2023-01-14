GREAT FALLS — Morgan Baird's 20 points off of the bench gave Rocky Mountain College's women's basketball team a spark in its 67-43 rout at Providence on Saturday afternoon.
Baird, an offseason transfer from Division I Portland State and the Battlin' Bears' leading scorer, scored all of her points in just 22 minutes as Rocky (13-5 overall, 5-1 Frontier Conference) cruised to keep pace with the top spot in the league standings.
Graduate guard Kenedy Cartwright led the Argos (11-8, 1-5) with 15 points. UP was held to just 13-for-48 (27.1%) shooting for the game.
Rocky returns back to the Fortin Center for its next game as it welcomes a visit from Montana Tech, while Providence will host Montana State-Northern. Both games are scheduled to tipoff at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.