BILLINGS — The men's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings battled to a 1-1 stalemate Saturday night in an exhibition match on Rocky's Klindt Field.

MSUB's Jack Jarrett scored in the 11th minute, with Jeremie Briquet providing an assist. Rocky's Igor Soares tallied in the 64th minute.

The Yellowjackets out-shot the Battlin' Bears 12-9.

MSUB goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo had one save. Rocky's Jorge Villasenor had three.

