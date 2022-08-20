BILLINGS — The men's soccer teams from Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings battled to a 1-1 stalemate Saturday night in an exhibition match on Rocky's Klindt Field.
MSUB's Jack Jarrett scored in the 11th minute, with Jeremie Briquet providing an assist. Rocky's Igor Soares tallied in the 64th minute.
The Yellowjackets out-shot the Battlin' Bears 12-9.
MSUB goalkeeper Jeremi Campagnolo had one save. Rocky's Jorge Villasenor had three.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.