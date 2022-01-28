BILLINGS — Three years atop the throne would be nice.
The Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears men’s ski racing team hopes to extend its reign as the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association champions to a third straight year.
Rocky won its seventh overall national alpine championship in March 2020 at Whiteface Mountain near Lake Placid, New York.
Last year, the USCSA announced in mid-November that the national championships had been canceled because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The organization did allow regular season competitions under the guidelines of local jurisdictions.
After competing in a limited regular season last year, Rocky skiers swept the individual and team titles when a five-school USCSA Western Championships was held at Red Lodge Mountain.
“Our men’s team is still the defending national champions. We have all those athletes,” RMC ski coach Jerry Wolf said. “They were all freshmen in 2020, except for one sophomore. We have all those kids. We didn’t have a championship in 2021, because of Covid. The men are still the national champs. We are going out East again this year to Lake Placid (for nationals).”
Those wanting to get a peek at the Battlin’ Bears ski team can do so at the Predator Cup at Red Lodge Mountain on Sunday and Monday. Skiing starts at 10 a.m. both days with the females skiing first and the males competing after. The second run will be at 1 p.m. both days with the females racing first and the males second.
The contested discipline will be the slalom and the skiers will tackle the Turnpike course.
Rocky will be the only collegiate team competing in the Predator Cup, so it will be a sort of exhibition for the Bears. Wolf explained junior ski teams from all over Montana will be at the U.S. Ski & Snowboard event, which will feature divisions from U16 through senior, and it is a Northern Division qualifier for the Western Region Junior Championships.
“It’s a home meet, so it gives us another start and a lot of goodwill for the racing community and all the clubs and the Northern Division and ski racing itself,” said Wolf.
Fans are welcome and can watch at the finish line, Wolf added. The hosts are the Silver Run Ski Team and Red Lodge Mountain.
The Predator Cup is a memorial race in honor of Lyon Davis, a past president of the Silver Run Ski Team, and Kimberly Wolf, who was coach Wolf’s sister.
Wolf said the Predator Cup has the potential to encourage young skiers to think about pursuing the event at the collegiate level.
Rocky has captured seven overall national men’s titles with championships in 2005, 2007, 2011, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020. The Rocky women have claimed three national women’s alpine titles, with banners in 2014, 2017 and 2018.
“Rocky is really diverse. I have some really good skiers, but I also have some first-time ski racers on our team,” Wolf said. “They get to see you can get to be a part of this college team and not have to be a super-fast skier. It helps our sport.”
The USCSA Western Region Championships are in Red Lodge Feb. 24-26 and the USCSA National Championships are in Lake Placid, New York, March 6-12.
