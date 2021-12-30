BILLINGS — N'Dea Flye had a near-triple-double of 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals, and Kloie Thatcher added 21 points and five assists as the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team posted an 87-66 victory over Dickinson State at the Fortin Center on Thursday at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic.
The win was Rocky's 10th in a row, and raised the team's overall record to 12-1.
The Battlin' Bears outscored DSU 28-11 in the third quarter to pull away. Thatcher scored 11 points in the quarter, making all three of her 3-point tries. Mackenzie Dethman scored seven of her nine points in the third.
Flye finished with five assists.
For the game, the Bears shot 52% from the floor and made 11 of 21 3-pointers. They scored 23 points off turnovers and outrebounded the Blue Hawks 39-29.
Rocky resumes its Frontier Conference schedule on Jan. 6 at home against MSU-Northern. The Bears are 2-0 so far in league play.
