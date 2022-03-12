BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College won its first game ever at the NAIA women's basketball tournament on Friday.
On Saturday, the 10th-ranked Battlin' Bears doubled their national tourney wins total and advanced to the Round of 16 with an 89-73 victory over No. 24 Dakota State (South Dakota) at the Fortin Center.
The catalyst for the Bears was N'Dea Flye, who finished with a triple-double of 29 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.
"That was probably the fastest-paced game that we've played," said Rocky coach Wes Keller. "They do a phenomenal job on makes or misses. They push that thing and attack, attack, attack. They full-court press you the entire game. N'Dea basically broke the press with the dribble and scored and set people up and had an all-around phenomenal game."
Rocky (28-4) opened the tournament with a 63-44 victory over Reinhardt (Georgia) on Friday at the Fortin Center. Dakota State downed Hope International (California) 69-63 Friday.
The opening round of the 41st annual Women’s Basketball National Championship was played at campus sites on Friday and Saturday. The winner of those “pod” tournaments advances to the final event site, the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, March 17-22.
The Battlin’ Bears will play eighth-ranked Wayland Baptist (Texas) on March 17. The Flying Queens (33-3) defeated No. 19 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 99-85 in the championship game of an opening-round “pod” they hosted in Plainview, Texas. Wayland Baptist opened the action in Plainview with a 89-68 triumph over Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) on Friday.
"I know nothing about them other than they have a great program," Keller said of Wayland Baptist. "We are excited to get out to Sioux City."
Dakota State ends its season 27-8. The victory by Rocky ended an 11-game winning streak by the Trojans.
Shauna Bribiescas added 25 points and five rebounds for the Battlin’ Bears and Kloie Thatcher had 11 points and seven rebounds. Gracee Lekvold chipped in seven assists for RMC. Included in Bribiescas' point totals were 7 three-point field goals on 10 attempts.
Jessi Giles had 18 points for the Trojans and Shaylee DeBeer added 16.
In winning their fifth straight, Rocky outscored Dakota State 30-16 in the final quarter.
Rocky led 59-57 entering the final frame.
Flye opened the fourth quarter with jump shot to extend the lead to 61-57 before Dakota State scored the next five points of the game on a layup by DeBeer and a 3-pointer by Morgan Huber to take a 62-61 lead with 8:07 left.
Mackenzie Dethman answered with a layup for RMC at the 7:54 mark and Bribiescas drilled a 3-pointer for a 66-62 RMC advantage with 7:34 left.
Huber followed with another 3-pointer to cut Rocky’s lead to a point, 66-65, at the 7:18 mark, but the Bears went on a 17-0 run to take an 83-65 lead with 2:53 remaining.
During that spurt, Bribiescas made four treys, Flye scored four points and Thatcher had a free throw.
"It was a heckuva college basketball game. It was one of the biggest games I've been a part of, honestly," said Keller. "Give our kids a ton of credit. We scored 30 points in the fourth quarter and Shauna Bribiescas hit big shot after big shot to finally help us get the lead."
Keller thanked the fans for their support. Rocky played in front of large, enthusiastic home crowds for both games of the "pod" tournament.
"It was an unbelievable atmosphere," Keller said. "I want to give a shout out to the fans and student body. I'm just so happy for our kids."
The Bears, who were picked to finish fifth in the six-team Frontier Conference by the league’s coaches prior to the season, won a share of the league’s regular-season title and were the No. 1 seed for the conference tourney. The regular-season title was Rocky’s first since the 1987-88 season.
Rocky won the opening game of the Frontier tourney, 71-39, over Montana Tech at home before claiming a 59-56 victory over Carroll College on March 1 in the league’s title game at the Fortin Center. It was the Bears’ first Frontier tourney title in 34 years.
