PHOENIX — Led by N'Dea Flye's double-double of 36 points and 14 rebounds, the Rocky Mountain College women's basketball team wrapped up the Frontier Conference Challenge in Arizona with a 70-60 overtime victory Wednesday over MidAmerica Nazarene.
It was the Battlin' Bears ninth consecutive victory, and raised their overall record to 10-1.
Flye, a transfer from Division I Butler, scored eight points in OT as Rocky outscored the Pioneers 12-2 in the extra period. For the game, Flye made 12 of 18 from the floor and 11 of 11 from the foul line. She added two assists and three steals.
Shauna Bribiescas scored 12 points for Rocky while Kloie Thatcher chipped in 11. Mackenzie Dethman pulled down eight rebounds.
The Bears will next play Dickinson State on Dec. 30 at the Fortin Center as part of the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic. A game against the University of Calgary, scheduled for Dec. 29, was canceled following UCalgary and the Canadian government implementing restrictions on non-essential international travel because of COVID-19 precautions.
