BILLINGS — Mark Adams still has the net that was cut from the rim following Rocky Mountain College’s 1985 NAIA District 12 championship victory. He also still has the towel he used to whip and wave while coaching his team from the bench that season.
There’s a lot of magic left in those relics from what was a special era of men’s basketball for the Battlin’ Bears.
Adams, who at the time was an exuberant young head coach, spearheaded a return to respectability for a program that had endured 17 consecutive losing seasons prior to his arrival in 1982.
Though his stay in Billings was short — he left to take the head job at Western Oregon after three seasons — the impact was lasting. Now Rocky is honoring that legacy and the influence left by those teams of the 1980s by creating an endowed scholarship in Adams’ name.
Officially titled the Mark Adams 1982-1985 Championship Battlin’ Bears Scholarship Endowment, it will fund a minimum annual $1,000 scholarship for one RMC men’s basketball player.
The endowment will carry a principal balance of $25,000 with funding coming from Rocky alumni, former athletes, friends of the college and whoever else wants to contribute.
Adams, now a veteran college basketball color analyst at ESPN, said he was surprised when he learned of Rocky’s effort to create the endowment during his induction into the school’s athletic hall of fame in 2019.
And he is still moved by what is a significant tip of the cap to the role he played in shaping the Battlin’ Bears.
“I’m overwhelmed. A lot of people say they’re humble, but I’m not humble, I’m proud,” Adams said during a telephone interview from his home in Springboro, Ohio. “I’m proud of what we did and I’m proud to still be associated with Rocky in this special way and that my team is still associated with Rocky in this special way.”
Nearly every one of Adams’ players made the trip to see him be inducted into the Rocky hall of fame, which is an indication of what he still means to those he coached.
When Rocky saw the requited love, those in the athletic department and the advancement office came to the conclusion that Adams needed to be honored in an even more meaningful way.
One of Adams’ former players, Jim Clark, helped initiate the cause.
“Mark is just so beloved,” said Lea Hackey, RMC’s development director. “These types of scholarships that both honor some of the greats from Rocky and create a lasting legacy, these are exciting things for us. It means that we will be able to continue to support, in this instance, a men’s basketball player who has the characteristics that Mark exemplifies.
“The really cool thing about it is that by creating an endowment it creates a lasting legacy. Mark Adams will forever be a part of Rocky because of this and his story of how one person can make a difference in so many people’s lives.”
As mentioned, the Battlin’ Bears were a struggling program without a winning season in nearly two decades prior to Adams’ arrival. They won 11 games in his first season of 1982-83. They nearly finished at .500 in his second season.
Then came the breakthrough of 1984-85, when Adams coached Rocky to a 23-10 record, including four consecutive playoff wins and a berth in the NAIA tournament at Kemper Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. It was the program’s first 20-win season since 1957-58 and its first appearance at nationals in 34 years.
Players like Stan Mosley, Blair McLees, Scott Wilson, Rusty Marshall, John Bush and Bill Breeding, a 7-foot-2, shot-blocking force at center, made it happen on the court.
The 1984-85 team is inducted into Rocky’s ring of honor.
“I got the job and I’m 25 years old. They had gone through 17 losing seasons and nobody else wanted it. Two guys turned it down before they offered it to me,” Adams said. “I was so young and so full of the enthusiasm that I still have in my gut today, I thought it was the best job in the world. All I saw were reasons why we could win.
“We created a culture around enthusiasm and the idea that we could do anything. We could beat Eastern Montana (now Montana State Billings). We could win the Frontier Conference tournament. We could go to the NAIA national tournament. And my players believed in that vision.”
Adams went on to Western Oregon after the 1984-85 campaign and then ended up as an assistant at Washington State in 1989 under Kelvin Sampson, formerly the head coach at Montana Tech and one of Adams’ Frontier Conference counterparts.
Adams then took the head job at Central Connecticut in 1991. He was out of coaching by 1996 and has been a color analyst with ESPN since 1999.
Calling it a defining moment for the program, Adams believes that the heights reached in 1985 laid a foundation for future success. And though that Rocky team bowed out of the NAIA tournament with a first-round loss to eventual champion Fort Hays State (Kansas), the Battlin’ Bears did eventually reach the pinnacle by winning the national title in 2009 under coach Bill Dreikosen — who seemingly channeled his own bit of magic during that run from his lucky green blazer.
Grateful that his name is attached to the endowment, Adams relishes the opportunity to pay it forward.
“That gets to my mission in life,” he said. “I experience joy by creating value for those I care about. I care about Rocky, I care about Bill Dreikosen. I love and care about the school. It’s very, very special.
“I thought long and hard when they offered to have my name attached to this, and one of the ideas was to put it into the overall operating budget. But my heart wasn’t there. My heart and my players’ hearts, collectively, was to allow this to be a scholarship to give some young person an opportunity to experience what we did through a great education and a great athletic experience.
“Those three years, 1982 to 1985, it changed our lives. And now we want this scholarship to change some young person’s life.”
Fundraising for the endowment is ongoing.
