On his third touch of the game, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior burst through the line of scrimmage and pulled away from the Rocky Mountain College defense for a 93-yard touchdown run and the College of Idaho kept going with a 42-0 win Saturday afternoon at a rainy Herb Klindt Field.
The No. 10-ranked and Frontier Conference leading Yotes (4-0, 4-0) have won 10 straight dating back to last season.
The Battlin’ Bears (2-3, 1-3) have dropped three in a row after winning their first two games. It was the first time Rocky was shut out since Nov. 5, 2011, a 24-0 loss to Montana State-Northern.
“I’ve got some speed,” said Calzaretta who finished with 148 yards on 17 carries. “It was designed run to the left … smash mouth football. Our offensive line opened up the biggest hole I’ve seen all year. I saw green right away.”
And Calzaretta wasn’t going to be stopped this time.
“I got caught in our second game (Montana Tech) and caught some flak for that. It wasn’t going to happen this time,” said the Frontier’s leading rusher.
The 93-yard scoring run is the second-longest in CI program history.
Calzaretta was one of five CI players to score touchdowns. Dominic Garzoil added scoring runs of 35 and 24 yards and Justin Hellyer had an eight-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Darius-James Peterson found Hunter Juarez for a 12-yard score.
Linebacker Graham Carnahan finished the scoring with a 15-yard fumble return started by a Forrest Rivers sack.
It was one of nine quarterback sacks for the Yotes and one of 15 tackles for loss. College of Idaho limited Rocky to just 119 yards in total offense, 86 passing.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage with their defense and didn’t allow us to get down the field,” said Rocky head coach Chris Stutzriem. “My fault. I’m the head coach. Our guys played hard. I have to do a better job of getting them ready.”
Rocky had only two plays go for more than 20 yards and lost two of four fumbles.
“We’ve got a good defense,” said Calzaretta. “I go against them every day in practice.”
Drew Korf finished 11 of 22 passing for 86 yards for Rocky. Kamden Brown also took some snaps.
Both teams head into the Frontier Conference bye week.
“Hopefully it will help and we can get some guys healed up,” Stutzriem said.
The Battlin’ Bears return to the field Oct. 12 at Southern Oregon. The next Rocky home game is Oct. 26 against Carroll.
