Southern Oregon at Rocky

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Where: Herb Klindt Field

Quotable: "Southern Oregon, they're always fast, they're always physical. They play with very high confidence and if you don't match them it can be an issue. But I think our guys are definitely up for it. We're excited to get back on the field." – Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem

Notes: Rocky went 1-3 during an abbreviated spring schedule. Its most recent game was a 24-21 win at MSU-Northern on April 3. ... This will be Southern Oregon's first game since Nov. 16, 2019 — 651 days ago. ... The game will serve as a fundraiser for the local Landon's Legacy Foundation. The foundation raises money, in part, to build a special-needs baseball field in honor of Billings' Landon Smith, who was born with spina bifida and died in 2013 two days before his 18th birthday.