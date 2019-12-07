HAVRE — Peyton Kehr and Kenya Lorton combined for 24 points Saturday night as No. 14 Montana State-Northern downed No. 25 Rocky Mountain College 57-47 in Frontier Conference women's basketball.

Kehr led with 14 points for the Skylights (9-0, 2-0). Lorton contributed 10.

Rocky's Destinee Pointer led all scorers with 16 points.

The Battlin Bears (5-2, 1-1) trailed 27-26 at intermission. The Skylights went on a 30-21 in the second half to secure the double-digit victory.

Northern's Sydney Hovde grabbed 13 rebounds.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments