HAVRE — Peyton Kehr and Kenya Lorton combined for 24 points Saturday night as No. 14 Montana State-Northern downed No. 25 Rocky Mountain College 57-47 in Frontier Conference women's basketball.
Kehr led with 14 points for the Skylights (9-0, 2-0). Lorton contributed 10.
Rocky's Destinee Pointer led all scorers with 16 points.
The Battlin Bears (5-2, 1-1) trailed 27-26 at intermission. The Skylights went on a 30-21 in the second half to secure the double-digit victory.
Northern's Sydney Hovde grabbed 13 rebounds.
