BILLINGS — Senior Markaela Francis delivered a double-double of 27 points and 10 rebounds Thursday night as No. 24 Rocky Mountain College defeated No. 21 Lewis-Clark State 71-65 in Frontier Conference women's basketball at the Fortin Center.
Francis, who shot 12 of 17 from the field, also had six assists for the Battlin' Bears (9-8, 18-10).
Kloie Thatcher added 18 points to the Rocky cause, while Grace Parker snagged 10 rebounds. Thatcher knocked down four 3-pointers.
The Warriors (10-7, 18-9) received 25 points from Kiara Burlage and 18 from Jansen Edmiston.
Rocky led 40-28 at halftime. The Bears were up by as many as 17 points during the third quarter.
Rocky will remain at home Saturday to face Montana Tech at 5:30 p.m. in its regular-season finale.
