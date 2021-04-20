BILLINGS — North Star senior Kenidee Wolery has signed with Rocky Mountain College to continue her basketball career, North Star athletic director Brian Campbell announced Tuesday.
Wolery earned a second-team all-District 9C selection this past basketball season, and she was a Class C all-state volleyball honoree in the fall for the Knights. She also runs track.
Wolery, a 5-foot-6 guard, is the Battlin' Bears' first announced Class of 2021 signee from Montana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.