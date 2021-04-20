Kenidee Wolery

North Star senior Kenidee Wolery poses for a photo with a copy of her letter of intent to play basketball at Rocky Mountain College on Tuesday at North Star High School. 

 COURTESY PHOTO

BILLINGS — North Star senior Kenidee Wolery has signed with Rocky Mountain College to continue her basketball career, North Star athletic director Brian Campbell announced Tuesday.

Wolery earned a second-team all-District 9C selection this past basketball season, and she was a Class C all-state volleyball honoree in the fall for the Knights. She also runs track.

Wolery, a 5-foot-6 guard, is the Battlin' Bears' first announced Class of 2021 signee from Montana.

