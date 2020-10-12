BILLINGS — It goes without saying that quarterback Nate Dick and his Rocky Mountain College brethren would much rather be in the middle of their football season than going through the paces of practice.
But Monday, which marked the Battlin’ Bears’ first official padded outing in a stretch of scheduled October drills, had a much different feel.
That’s especially true now that a Feb. 27 start date for the Frontier Conference season is set.
“It’s definitely something to look forward to,” Dick said. “I think the guys are just excited. Most of the time you come out to practice and it’s a grind and you’ve got to kind of get through it. But today you could see the excitement in the air. Everyone was competing and having a good time.”
It was Rocky’s first practice since drills were halted at the end of August due to a confluence of factors unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic — players not being in optimal shape, nagging soft-tissue injuries and persistent smoke from area wildfires were chief among them.
In the team’s return Monday, which began under the sun and ended under the glow of field lights, second-year head coach Chris Stutzriem noted specific improvements he was hoping to witness.
“I wanted to see more development from where we were in August, guys picking up our schemes offensively and defensively. I wanted to see guys in better shape. And I wanted to just see energy, guys running around playing football. Because we may not get tomorrow. We never know what’s going to happen,” Stutzriem said.
“I think we accomplished those three things. I think we’ve got a ways to go still, but I thought this practice was better than our first one in August.”
Stutzriem and the Rocky coaching staff put their players through two hours of work while in shells (helmets and shoulder pads), alternating between individual position groups to seven-on-seven and team drills.
In the end, Stutzriem said he thought the offense won the initial head-to-head competition, but that the defense rallied to prevail in the last half of practice.
Dick, a Billings Senior product, and fellow QB Drew Korf, who hails from Boise, Idaho, remain at the top of the quarterback food chain, though several different passers took reps.
Dick was the primary first-team signal-caller. Stutzriem said Korf will get that call on Tuesday.
“Coach Stutz told Drew and I that the best player is going to play. I think we both came to realize that we’re OK with that as long as this team wins,” Dick said. “We just continue to challenge each other every single day, come to work every day and be better than the day before and make this team the best it can be.”
One player who won’t factor into the quarterback picture is Billings West graduate Josh Erbacher. Erbacher initially signed to play at Rocky in March, but Stutzriem said he later decided otherwise and is not with the program.
Among Monday’s offensive highlights were terrific catches by wideouts Lucas Overton and Gabriel Bryant, the latter of which was a juggling snag on a low throw from Joel McRae that drew oohs and ahhs from the sideline.
Rocky’s defense forced a turnover near the end of practice when Jaden Fletcher intercepted a pass from Jonathan Morris that was first tipped at the line by defensive end Jamarlo Campbell.
Stutzriem said the defensive revival was a product of stringent pressure from the big guys up front, which was a reversal of earlier in practice when the offensive line protected well. Defensive tackle Chad Nebel of Shepherd concurred.
Nebel also said the extra time afforded the team during the pandemic has so far factored in to what he thinks is a more cohesive unit.
“We were able to slow the install down to where we could really perfect it and understand it and do what we need to do to play together as a unit,” Nebel said.
“I want to see us really get after people. We’ve got to be able to get a stop at any point in a game. If the offense turns the ball over we’ve got to pick them up, just like if we get scored on they’ve got to pick us up. But we’ve got to have that mentality of always being ready.”
Stutzriem said the Battlin’ Bears plan to practice every Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday for the next three weeks, which will serve as “spring ball” with the seasons virtually flipped.
Rocky is scheduled to play its first game on Feb. 27 on the road against Frontier rival Southern Oregon.
