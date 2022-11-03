BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College football could probably be forgiven for being at least a little miffed at how its past two weeks have gone.
But when Battlin' Bears coach Chris Stutzriem was asked in a phone conversation earlier this week about the vibes of his locker room following back-to-back defeats to Carroll College and Montana Tech, he sounded encouraged in describing the current mood of the team.
Perhaps some positivity can go a long way.
"They're competitive, they want to get back out there on the field and practice hard and play hard for the guy next to them," Stutzriem said. "We've got a great opportunity to go win a game on the road this week and in our conference, so we're excited for the opportunity."
That opportunity will come against winless Montana State-Northern at noon Saturday in Havre, an opponent which Rocky already demolished once this season by a 56-0 margin Sept. 24 at Herb Klindt Field.
Though the Bears (5-3 overall) are heavy favorites for another cut-and-dry day as the Lights (0-8) have only scored three points in their past five games combined, a potential lopsided victory could also double as a reset for Rocky following the two losses it's suffered since the Frontier Conference's mid-October off week.
Against the Fighting Saints on Oct. 22 in Helena, the Bears were shutout 24-0 as Carroll limited Rocky to just 127 yards of total offense. And when the Orediggers came to Billings last Saturday, the Bears rocketed out to a 14-0 lead before fading late in a 20-17 loss.
Stutzriem said that he thought this past weekend's result came down to a matter of each team taking a hold of the chances that they were given. And while Tech capitalized, he noted, Rocky didn't.
"I thought our defense played really good, especially (by) getting us the ball late," Stutzriem said. "I just didn't think we offensively took advantage of our opportunities. I thought Tech did a good job of taking advantage of their opportunities and getting some big stops. ... But yeah, I think that was the difference."
That Bears defense, which has the second-lowest points per game allowed in the Frontier (15.9) and still has the most interceptions in the league (14), should have a field day against a dreadful Northern offense that it held to a mere 20 total yards in their first meeting.
But Rocky's offense, which has seemed to go through peaks and valleys throughout the year, can have itself a breakout game, too.
Redshirt junior quarterback George Tribble started his first game at Rocky in the September matchup against Northern with usual signal-caller Nathan Dick inactive, impressing under center with 206 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
Tribble arguably looked the most confident he has yet early on last weekend against Tech, however, tossing two long touchdowns to receiver Trae Henry while scampering for 90 yards on the ground before halftime. He finished with 323 yards (206 passing, 117 rushing) of offense, though also threw two interceptions as the Bears' attack sputtered to just three second-half points.
Stutzriem said that Tribble's career rushing day was more of a byproduct of what the Tech defense gave Rocky, hinting that he'll hope to get No. 1 tailback Zaire Wilcox — who was limited to 41 yards on 18 carries against the Orediggers — more involved in the run game against Northern.
"I thought (Tech) did a good job of taking away Zaire, unfortunately, because he's a hell of a running back," Stutzriem said. "It left some stuff open for George in the running game, but all of our stuff is zone read-based, so if the defense takes away one guy, then the other guy should have an open run lane. And that's kind of what happened."
With Tech and Carroll now both ahead of Rocky in the Frontier standings (and leader College of Idaho being one win away from clinching at least a share of the regular-season title), the focus for the Bears will now be on taking care of the business in front of them while hoping other teams above them slip up.
For Rocky after two disappointing results in a row, a major opportunity to possibly work out some late-season kinks could help it bounce back in a big way — especially considering that in the brutal Frontier, few things are ever for certain.
"We'll play and we'll adjust accordingly, and that's how we do every game," Stutzriem said. "Hopefully we are in a situation where we can play some guys, but again, we've got to worry about ourselves and getting ourselves better this week and prepared and ready to go for a Northern team that plays extremely hard."
