HELENA — Rocky Mountain College cross country runners cleaned house in the individual races at the Frontier Conference Preview meet Tuesday, but came up just shy of clinching team titles.

In a race rescheduled to this week due to poor air quality in Helena, junior Jackson Wilson (25:59.0) and senior Sydney Little Light (18:11.8) won the men's and women's individual championships, respectively. 

Little Light, a Hardin grad from Crow Agency, dominated her race, winning it by more than a full minute over Montana Tech's Hailey Nielson. However, the Battlin' Bears women were only able to manage a second-place finish in the team standings, finishing with 43 points to be behind winner Carroll College's 34.

Wilson, meanwhile, won comfortably as an individual by 10 seconds over runner-up Edwin Kipainoi of Montana Tech, but the Rocky men finished fourth as a team on 71 points. Carroll won the men's race with 41 points to complete the sweep.

Freshman Jayden Woodland was the next-best Rocky finisher on the women's side, placing sixth overall with a time of 20:20.1. The Bears' scorers in the race were rounded out from 11th to 13th place with sophomore Chloe Bryntesen (20:47.8), freshman Rylie Schoenfeld (20:59.10) and freshman Kallyn Wilkins (20:59.15), respectively. 

In the men's race, a quartet of freshmen closed out the scoring behind Wilson. Billings Christian grad Corbyn Svec finished third with a 27:03.19, Justin Glass 19th with a 28:48.7, Billings West grad Seth Petsch 22nd with a 29:22.6 and Wolf Point grad Ethan Blount 27th with a 20:50.9.

Rocky runs next when it hosts a joint meet with Montana State Billings on Oct. 7.

Tags

Load comments