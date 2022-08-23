BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program added a pair of guard transfer. Coach Wes Keller made the announcement on Tuesday.
Ky Buell, from Cheyenne, Wyoming, will join the Battlin’ Bears from Western Colorado University. She averaged 5.4 points per game and was the team’s leading rebounder. In 2020, she played at Western Nebraska Community College where she averaged 10.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.
Tynesha Parnell transfers to Rocky from Portland Community College. A Portland native, Parnell averaged 10.0 points per game and shot 35% from the 3-point line last season. She also averaged 4.6 assists per game.
Parnell was nominated for the McDonald’s All-American high school team and was one of 16 players in the country invited to participate in the American Family Insurance 3-point contest.
