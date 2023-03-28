Rocky football

Rocky Mountain College's football team practices during the Battlin' Bears' spring practice opener at Herb Klindt Field in Billings on Monday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College football team enters the 2023 season facing a revamped landscape in the sport, both in the Frontier Conference and across the NAIA as a whole.

The league slate has been redesigned. New names and old rivals are on the Battlin' Bears' schedule. The NAIA's postseason structure could go through some heavy changes. The list goes on.

Rocky Mountain College football players line up for a play during the Battlin' Bears' spring practice opener at Herb Klindt Field in Billings on Monday.
Rocky Mountain College quarterback Trent Nobach throws a pass during the Battlin' Bears' opening spring football practice at Herb Klindt Field in Billings on Monday.
Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem observes practice as the Battlin' Bears began spring football practice at Herb Klindt Field in Billings on Monday.

