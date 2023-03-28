BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College football team enters the 2023 season facing a revamped landscape in the sport, both in the Frontier Conference and across the NAIA as a whole.
The league slate has been redesigned. New names and old rivals are on the Battlin' Bears' schedule. The NAIA's postseason structure could go through some heavy changes. The list goes on.
It's sink or swim, and for Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem as he preps for his fifth season in charge, he wants to ensure he's got the right players on the field needed to stay afloat.
"We've got competition at every single position," Stutzriem said. "I'd say our secondary is probably the one that we feel really good about, but everywhere else, from quarterback to O-line to D-line to everything, we're going to have competition across the board."
Monday's start to the Bears' spring football schedule, which will feature 13 practices in all leading up to the program's spring game at 2 p.m. April 22 at Herb Klindt Field, officially marked the kickoff to those position battles — all of high importance in an important season ahead for Rocky.
And as revealed when the school released the 2023 football schedule Tuesday, that season will start with a familiar face coming to Billings for its season opener.
The Bears will host Dickinson State (North Dakota) in a nonconference matchup at 6 p.m. Aug. 26, a rekindling of an old rivalry — having played at least once a year from 2008-19, with the exception of 2016 — after a four-year hiatus following the pandemic-shelved 2020 fall season and the Frontier's switch to a conference-only schedule between then and now.
The schedule developments don't stop there. The Frontier, instead of the 10-game league slate (which saw multiple repeat meetings) that its teams were beholden to in the 2021 spring and fall seasons plus 2022, is going to an eight-game conference lineup in 2023 following the addition of Arizona Christian (a playoff team last season) for this year as a football-only member.
Rocky will take on the league's other eight teams once in conference play but one Frontier school — in the Bears' case, Montana State-Northern — twice, with the first of the matchups being tallied down on the official record as a nonconference game.
"I love it," Stutzriem said of the retooled schedule. "I think it's great for the conference. We'll double up with Northern and then we'll play Dickinson, which I always love getting that rivalry back.
"(Arizona Christian's) a playoff-caliber team, they've been very successful with coach (Jeff) Bowen, their head coach does a tremendous job. It'll be good, they're a playoff team, so we're adding another tough team but competitive team that we're excited for up here."
The defensive unit that Stutzriem is high on, the secondary, should remain a vital part of what's expected to be possibly the best returning pass defense in the Frontier.
No team in the league last season garnered more interceptions (16) or acquired more defensive touchdowns (four) than the Bears, led by five picks from returning First Team All-Frontier defensive back Kaysan Barnett, which tied for the most in the conference. Fellow DB Ty Reynolds, a Second Team All-Frontier pick in 2021, will additionally be aiming to make up for lost time in the secondary after missing the entire 2022 campaign due to injury.
But there could be a lot of tweaking around at most other positions for Rocky throughout the spring and into the fall, most notably at quarterback.
After opening-week starter and Billings Senior grad Nathan Dick (who is now graduated) was made inactive for the rest of the year following the Bears' win at Montana Tech on Sept. 17, returner George Tribble Jr. mostly handled duties under center until being replaced for the final two games of the season by Trent Nobach.
During Rocky's spring practice Monday, Nobach ran with the first team while Kalispell Glacier alum JT Allen went with the twos and Tribble the threes. Stutzriem said that the competition will be fluid throughout the spring, with the order of which player rolls with each team having the possibility to change from day to day.
"The process this spring will be whoever plays well that day in practice will either stay in the same spot or move up," Stutzriem said. "Offensively, I thought when we did our job as a whole (Monday) and did what we're supposed to do, I thought we had some good plays on that side."
Whichever players get the starting nods up for grabs at Rocky are going to be tasked with helping take the team back to the NAIA Football National Championship for the first time since 2018, though a few seismic shifts in the sport's landscape on the NAIA level have a chance to make the race to the postseason even more competitive for 2023.
Though not officially enacted by the NAIA as of this writing, the organization is expected to adopt soon a proposal for an expanded playoff from 16 to 20 teams starting with this upcoming season, per a Rocky spokesperson.
That would give perennially strong leagues (like the Frontier) more chances to get multiple teams in the postseason with an extra amount of at-large bids at stake — and give the already heightened late-season tension of the league even more reason to grow.
Whether or not Rocky is ready for those moments when they come is up for its own self to decide. The work until then, however, begins this week in the crisp Billings air.
"Add four more teams ... I'd be very surprised if we don't have two, if not three teams (from the Frontier) in the playoffs," Stutzriem said of the scenario he envisions if the NAIA does expand its postseason. "It's just good for these kids ... there's some good stuff and we'll be excited for it and we're excited for our schedule now."
Rocky Mountain College football
2023 schedule
Aug. 26: Dickinson State (N.D.), 6 p.m.
Sept. 2: at Montana State-Northern, 1 p.m.
Sept. 16: Carroll College, 1 p.m.
Sept. 23: at Eastern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Sept. 30: at College of Idaho, 1 p.m.
Oct. 7: Southern Oregon, 1 p.m.
Oct. 14: at Montana Western, 1 p.m.
Oct. 21: Montana Tech, 1 p.m.
Nov. 4: at Arizona Christian, 6 p.m.
Nov. 11: Montana State-Northern, 1 p.m.