BILLINGS — Providence's Kelsey Shaver and Averi Dyer combined for a staggering 51 kills Saturday night as No. 19-ranked Providence outlasted Rocky Mountain College 26-28, 30-28, 19-25, 25-23, 15-13 in Frontier Conference women's volleyball at Rocky's Fortin Center.
Shaver finished with 29 kills and Dyer came away with 22. Teammate Jensyn Turner also contributed 16 for the Argos (21-6, 9-3).
Cydney Finberg-Roberts had 75 assists for Providence, which is riding a four-match winning streak. Sacha Legros amassed 41 digs.
For Rocky (18-11, 8-4), Monique Rodriguez notched 18 kills and Daniella Russell 13. Natalie Hilderman achieved a double-double of 48 assists and 17 digs.
Ayla Embry and Addy Valdez chipped in with 20 digs each. Morgan Allen was credited with 7.5 blocks.
It was the final regular-season match for both teams.
