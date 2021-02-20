BILLINGS — Jaxen Hashley led six players in double figures with 19 points and Providence cruised past Rocky Mountain College 102-83 in Frontier Conference men's basketball Saturday at the Fortin Center.

David Harris-Williams and Cap Uzan each scored 16 points for Providence, which has already wrapped up the top seed for the upcoming Frontier playoffs. Zaccheus Darko-Kelly added 15 and Marcus Stephens and Dawson Fowler had 11 apiece for the Argos, who improved to 13-2 in their league-only schedule.

Nick Hart's 24 points led the Battlin' Bears (1-15, 1-14), who lost their 14th straight. Tayshawn Bradford hit six 3-pointers and finished with 22. Maxim Stephens added 16 points and eight rebounds, while Sam Vining had 17 points.

Both Hashley (12 rebounds) and Darko-Kelly (11 rebounds) finished with double doubles for Providence.

The teams will wrap up the regular season on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Fortin Center.

