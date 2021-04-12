BILLINGS — The University of Providence and Rocky Mountain College volleyball teams will host NAIA national championship opening-round matches on Saturday, the Frontier Conference announced Monday.
No. 15-ranked Providence (20-2) will take on Olivet Nazarene University at 7 p.m. Saturday, while No. 20 Rocky (17-4) will face Bushnell University at the same time.
Olivet Nazarene, of Illinois, is 20-1 and received votes in the final NAIA coaches' poll of the season. Oregon's Bushnell is 13-6 and also received votes.
The teams that win first-round matches will advance to pool play, which will take place April 27-28 at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The pools' top teams will advance to the quarterfinals on April 29, and the semifinals will be played a day later. The championship will be determined May 1.
Providence beat Rocky in four sets Saturday for the Frontier title. The Argos are 4-1 against the Battlin' Bears this season, which was pushed back from the fall because of COVID-19. Providence has won 18 straight matches since its five-set loss to Rocky on Feb. 6.
