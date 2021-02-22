BILLINGS — Emilee Maldonado made a a pair of free throws with two seconds remaining and the University of Providence squeaked past Rocky Mountain College 62-59 in Frontier Conference women's basketball on Sunday.
Rocky's Kacy Horton, who finished with a game-high 25 points, missed a last-second 3-point attempt after the free throws by Maldonado.
Reed Hazard led the Argos in scoring with 18 points. Maldonado finished with 12 points and seven assists.
Dominique Stephens had 12 points and 10 boards for the Battlin' Bears. Ruby Vander Haak added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Providence finishes the year 9-4 overall and 9-4 in the league. Rocky concluded the year 1-11 overall and 1-9 in conference.
UP is the No. 2 seed for the Frontier Conference tournament and will receive a first-round bye. No. 6 Rocky will be at No. 3 Montana Western (14-8, 12-8) on Thursday for a quarterfinal game at 5 p.m.
