BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College football kept it loose during its annual spring game Saturday at Herb Klindt Field.

But since the Battlin' Bears got back to work on the gridiron last month for spring ball, what have they learned? As coach Chris Stutzriem put it following the mostly situational, running-clock spring game, there's still a ways to go before Rocky gets to the point where it wants to be.

There's also plenty of optimism shining through the words he says.

"We're still a long ways away," Stutzriem, who'll start his fifth season in charge at Rocky this fall, said of his observations from the spring. "But I really thought our guys did a great job of getting better.

"Spring ball is tough sometimes. It's the faceless opponent. But I thought they did a tremendous job with that and I thought our coaches did a really good job of putting players in situations to have success."

The Bears have a while to go before hitting the field once again — Rocky's 2023 season begins with a home game at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 against Dickinson State (North Dakota) — but in this weekend's final showcase for fans until then, here are a trio of takeaways as spring football came to a close:

'Friendly competition' develops under center

Amid an ongoing battle to be Rocky's starting quarterback in the fall, its current favorites to push through and get the nod — George Tribble Jr. and Trent Nobach — gave little indication following the spring game that tensions were high.

In fact, even after one man was replaced by the other near the close of last season, the relationship the two signal-callers have sounds far more cordial than confrontational.

"It's a friendly competition," Nobach, a Washington native who started Rocky's final two games of the season as a freshman in place of Tribble, said. "I love George as a teammate, a player and a person, and I feel like we're blessed in the quarterback position to have two potential starting quarterbacks."

The duo got the lion's share of work throwing the ball Saturday, combining to account for all three of the Rocky offense's touchdowns scored in the spring game.

Tribble struck first on his first series, finding wide receiver Rodney Mike several times on the drive before connecting with the Florida native for a long touchdown down the right sideline. But Nobach found the end zone twice in all, throwing to Billings West grad Rhett Zitzow and fellow Washingtonian Joseph Dwyer each from short range to paydirt before his afternoon came to a close.

Whoever gets their number called in the fall, however — and whoever doesn't — Rocky's quarterback room sounded Saturday well in-tune with what their responsibilities will be and how they'll handle them.

"When we're out there, we're supporting each other," Tribble said. "So whoever's running the show, we're going to be back there supporting them, giving them insight on what we see (and) what we think they should do. But overall, it's been a great competition."

Returners bolster productive pass defense

There's some bad news for the rest of the Frontier Conference this fall.

Rocky's secondary, which led the league in interceptions (16) last year and allowed an average of just 165 yards through the air a game, doesn't just have nearly all of its top contributors back. It's also got a prior standout who missed the entirety of last season back in the mix.

First team All-Frontier defensive back Kaysan Barnett (who tied for the conference lead in picks with five) and other major difference-makers in the Bears' pass defense like Brail Lipford (three interceptions) and Prince Johnson (two) return, as does 2021 second team All-Frontier DB Ty Reynolds from an injury that caused him to miss the entirety of last season.

Reynolds, from Alabama, is still recovering and did not play in the spring game, but should be on course to play again by the time the fall hits. In his absence, the secondary managed to pick off Rocky's quarterbacks twice in the late stages of the spring game, first when Charlo alum Coyle Nagy did so on Joliet alum Hayden Ward, then when James Mozon did the same on the game's final play.

Reynolds' re-addition in particular, though, will be one that the veterans of the unit are greatly looking forward to.

"Adding him will be a big bump up next year," Livingston alum John Waddell, who'll be a redshirt junior in the fall, said of Reynolds' incoming return. "(The secondary's) played together so much, so many reps together, that all the flow is there. ... That'll be awesome, having (Reynolds) back, too."

Wideouts seize space, opportunities

With Rocky's receiving corps likely bound for some retooling, receptions and rapport with whoever the starting quarterback will be are up for the taking.

Leading 2022 wideout Trae Henry (35 catches, 595 yards and five touchdowns) didn't return, per the provided 2023 spring roster from Rocky, and receptions leader Andrew Simon (37 grabs at tight end) graduated. Those that have stuck around are looking to build off of their prior campaigns, with some making the most of the chances they were given Saturday.

Dwyer, who had 15 catches and a pair of touchdowns a season ago, got his spring-game score near the goal line as Nobach found him on a rollout to his right side of the field. But Mike, who was with the team last year but didn't play, looked especially in sync with Tribble on his routes before a lower-body injury during the game forced him out.

Those signs sat well with Stutzriem, and perhaps could be an indication that a current question mark of the Rocky offense could evolve into a dangerous weapon by the fall.

"Our offense is built on space, and so they've got to sit in the zones or attack one-on-one matchups," Stutzriem said. "I thought our quarterbacks did a good job getting it to them. Thought for the most part our protection was really good today, but yeah, receivers did a good job of catching it and making some people miss."